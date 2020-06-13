menu
13 Jun 2020, Sat
Fire at shoe factory in Delhi

New Delhi: A fire broke out in a two-storey shoe factory in Udyog Nagar in West Delhi Saturday morning but was doused by firefighters, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

No casualty was reported.

Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service, said a call about the fire on the first floor of the building was received at 5.35 am and 11 fire tenders were rushed. the fire was brought under control by 7 am.

The 600-square-yard building comprised a basement, ground, first and second floors, Garg said.

The cause of fire is being ascertained.

Source: PTI

