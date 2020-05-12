Fire sweep through park without damaging trees and grass

CALAHORRA: Millions of viewers on social media are left baffled after a video of a fire in Spain sweeping through a park without burning a single tree has gone viral.

As per reports, the 55-second bizarre footage was first shared on Facebook by a non-profit organisation named Club De Montana Calahorra.

Cuidado con las pelusas. Posted by Club De Montaña Calahorra on Wednesday, 6 May 2020

The video that breaks internet shows the fire only burn the white film without harming the grass, trees, and benches.

The clip has prompted a volley of reactions besides collecting a whopping 6.8 million views.

That is one of the weirdest things I have ever seen. — Karen R. Sanderson (@KRS_RogueShark) May 8, 2020

I've never seen anything like this before in my life. So fascinating, I watched it six times! https://t.co/FSDpWXwRuu — Steph Sealy M.Ost. Registered Osteopath (@Osteo_darkforce) May 10, 2020

Wow. Unbelievable 😱

An unusual control burn in Spain with fire crews setting pollen alight at a park, revealing lush grass underneath. #weekendvibes pic.twitter.com/QmOObOKjDe — Danyal Gilani (@DanyalGilani) May 8, 2020

It was later revealed that the controlled fire was ignited by Fire Brigade of Castilla y León County, Spain aimed at burning the white ‘film’ which is actually the fruits of Canadian poplar trees.

”The downy fluff comprises tiny fibers that surround seeds inside the catkins of poplars and willows. The fibers that comprise the fluff helps seed dispersal. By catching even light breezes and adding to the seed’s buoyancy, fluff allows seeds to be carried far from the mother parent,” Dr. Matthew Brookhouse, a tree expert at Australian National University, explained on the university’s website.

