Fire tornado warning issued for California

More than 400 firefighters are fighting the blaze.

By Mansoor Published: 17th August 2020 1:07 pm IST
Source:PTI

San Francisco: The US National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a rare fire tornado warning for the state of California after a pyrocumulonimbus cloud formed out of huge raging wildfire.

Intense wildfires can sometimes create their own weather, resulting in the formation of a pyrocumulonimbus cloud due to the intense heating of the air which cools and condenses as it ascends, reports Xinhua news agency.

On rare occasions, this situation can lead to the formation of a fire tornado.

Source:PTI

“Tornado warning issued on the #LoyaltonFire near Roberts Canyon. Heed all orders by emergency managers and responding personnel. Stay away from the fire area,” the NWS tweeted on Sunday.

READ:  Apple, Disney trying to halt WeChat ban in the US: Report

The warning indicated that the area of the possible fire tornado had zero population, but it was an extremely dangerous situation for firefighters.

Source:PTI

As of Sunday, the Loyalton Fire, which was first reported on Friday afternoon near the borderline between the states of California and Nevada, has already burnt 20,000 acres and is only 5 per cent contained, according to InciWeb, an interstate incident information system.

More than 400 firefighters are fighting the blaze.

Fueled by record heat waves, wildfires raging in California, Oregon and Colorado have scorched 100,000 acres this weekend.

Over 8,000 residents evacuated over wildfire in Southern California

A 2018 fire tornado that formed out of the Carr Fire in Northern California killed a firefighter and a heavy equipment operator.

READ:  In breakthrough for Indian Americans, Biden picks Harris as vice president nominee

A team of meteorologists from NWS launched an investigation to the incident and found it had winds up to 230 kph.

Scientists use the Enhanced Fujita scale to rank the strength – wind speed and destructive force – of tornadoes on a 0 to 5 scale. Fewer than six in every 100 reach an EF-3 or higher in the US.

The 2018 fire tornado was identified as a powerful EF-3.

Source: IANS
Categories
World
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close