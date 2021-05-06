Firemen conduct mock fire drill at Gandhi Hospital

Hyderabad: In view of many fire incidents in COVID-19 hospitals across the country, a mock fire drill was conducted in Gandhi Hospital which has been turned into city’s largest COVID-19 healthcare center.

This mock fire drill was conducted by Secunderabad fire officers as part of fire safety preparedness and to create awareness in hospital staff. The fire brigade employees have taken part in this drill.

Through this mock drill, the Fire officers tested the safety measures and plans to control the fire. An awareness has also been created in the hospital employees to prevent fire and how best they can act in case of an actual fire accident.

The fire officers said that the fire incidents are common in summer season and hence care must be taken to prevent them.

They said that the fire must be controlled at the initial stage and they conducted a mock fire fighting drill by igniting a small fire in the hospital compound.

Speaking to the media persons, the fire officers said as a result of fire incidents in COVID-19 hospitals many patients were died across the country. “The main reasons of such deaths were malfunctioning of fire fighting equipments in those hospitals and there was no awareness regarding fire safety in those hospitals’ staff,” they said.

A temporary fire station has been set up in Gandhi Hospital recently. “Generally, the first persons who spot the fire in a hospital are nurses, ward boys and security staff. Hence an awareness has been created in them and they are trained to lessen losses to life and property.,” fire officers said.