Firework inks partnership with Xiaomi, to power Mi Videos

Mumbai: Silicon Valley based short video network Firework on Tuesday said it has entered into a global strategic partnership with Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi.

As a result of the partnership, Firework’s catalogue of short thirty second stories across 38 categories will now be available to the users of Mi Video which is available on Xiaomi smartphones.

“The alliance with Xiaomi is yet another game changing development in the short video space and is in line with our strategy to be present at destinations that already have a massive captive audience,” Firework India Head of Partnerships and Growth, Sudarshan Kadam said in a statement.

“We are thrilled with this collaboration and the prospect of addressing a premium audience that are Xiaomi phone users.”

Xiaomi’s operating system built on the Android system, MIUI, is among the most popular custom android ROM with 291 million active monthly users worldwide and Mi Video has a large daily user base across major markets like India, Indonesia and Russia.

“Our philosophy of providing brand safe content ensures that the users get enlightened and entertained with our curated content. As we build our network, we are sure this alliance will benefit the entire short video ecosystem on our platform,” Kadam said.

Firework’s 30 second video format was launched in India in 2019.