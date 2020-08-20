Firework launches new tool to help creators monetise content

By Minhaj Adnan Published: 20th August 2020 3:35 pm IST
New Delhi: Short video-making app Firework on Wednesday launched a new tool called Open Story Page that will help creators, brands and publishers derive reach and monetisation.

With the ‘Open Story Page,’ every creator, publisher and brand can now own their own dedicated pages and start monetizing immediately, regardless of the number of followers of the page.

“The Open Story Page (OSP) will be a framework on which Firework will further innovate and build unique capabilities to further empower the creators and partners. It will truly be a game-changer in the business,” Sunil Nair, CEO of Firework India said in a statement.

Any content in the new tool automatically gets visibility across the wide global network that Firework has built-in collaboration with publishers and apps.

Earlier, the company launched a multi-camera recording tool called Gemi in India that would let vloggers use both front and back cameras of the smartphone at the same time.

California-based Firework focuses on working with some of the biggest entertainers and creators who can tell stories in 30 seconds and would debut several interesting features in the coming months to its users in India.

Source: IANS
