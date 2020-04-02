Firm distributes ration to needy amid lockdown

Hyderabad: During this distress, the King’s Group of Companies, a city-based business group has extended humanitarian aid to the needy sections of the society. The Group, led by Mr. Naseer Khan, Managing Director of the firm along with brothers Mr. Mohammed Zubair and Mr. Shafi has been supplying with everyday essentials including food and other items. So far they have covered around 15,000 people in more than 15 locations in the city.

King’s Group of Companies is providing a grocery kit to numerous poor families in the city of Hyderabad. The groceries kit consists of rice, dal, oil, salt, wheat, sugar, turmeric and Mirchi powder; the essentials needed for a household in these difficult times when people are finding it difficult to earn and eat. This will help these families survive until the situation improves.

Commenting on the aid, Mr. Naseer Khan said, “My family has been at the forefront in feeding the poor and needy in times of great distress. Started many years ago by my father Mr. Shanawaz Khan, the mission to serve the people brings great joy to us. And we consider ourselves privileged to become a part of this noble cause.”

Mr. Naseer Khan has a piece of advice to the affluent and rich people in the society. He requested those who lead a better life and can help others to extend their support to the poor and needy.

SIASAT NEWS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.