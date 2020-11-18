First and ex-mayor of GHMC; Kartika Reddy joins BJP

Hyderabad: Giving a jolt to Congress ahead of GHMC elections, ex-mayor and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) general secretary Banda Karthika Reddy on Wednesday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Apart from her, Karthika’s husband and TPCC secretary Banda Chandra Reddy also accompanied her.

Seven other leaders, including four women, from TPCC have joined BJP.

Banda Karthika Reddy was the first Mayor of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in 2009 while she was a member of the Indian National Congress party.

In the run-up to the GHMC elections, the BJP’s state unit launched a toll-free number on Wednesday for receiving suggestions from the public for its Municipal election manifesto.

Ex-mayor and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) general secretary Banda Karthika Reddy on Wednesday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Karthika’s husband and TPCC secretary Banda Chandra Reddy also joined the BJP.

Photos by Mohammed Hussain

State BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the toll-free number 040- 71432229 has been launched for the people, with a particular focus on civic issues, where people can now give a missed call and a dedicated call centre will send them a message along with a form.

Ex-mayor and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) general secretary Banda Karthika Reddy on Wednesday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Karthika’s husband and TPCC secretary Banda Chandra Reddy also joined the BJP.

Photos by Mohammed Hussain

Further, Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the BJP would defeat TRS the same way it did in Nizamabad parliamentary election, Karimnagar assembly and Dubbak by-poll. BJP remains confident that it is going to take over Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

“Feedback of the common people from different backgrounds will help us to understand their grievances. The suggestions will be endorsed during preparation of the election manifesto for the GHMC elections. Our election manifesto will be based on civic problems and others,” Minister for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said.