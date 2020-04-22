In a first, Azaan to be broadcast in Minneapolis during Ramadan

MINNEAPOLIS: For the first time in the history of Minneapolis, call to prayer, known as Azaan, to be broadcast by speakers during the fasting month of Ramadan.

With the state’s “stay-at-home” order amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey allowed to broadcast of Muslim call to prayer over loudspeakers that is expected to reach thousands of Cedar-Riverside residents.

According to a news release, Mayor Frey in a statement said, “At a time when physical distancing requires we pray apart, it’s incumbent on leaders to create a sense of togetherness where we can.”

“Azaan provides solidarity and comfort – both of which are essential during a time of crisis. As our Muslim community prepares for Ramadan, we hope the broadcast will offer a measure of stability and reassure our entire city that we are all very much in this together.”

“This historic effort to promote religious inclusion – offering the call to prayer in Cedar Riverside Community — will be welcomed by the Muslim community and all those who value diversity and mutual understanding,” CAIR-Minnesota Executive Director Jaylani Hussein added.

“The call to prayer will be especially meaningful to the many senior citizens in the Cedar Riverside neighborhood who have been isolated due to the pandemic. It will help them feel more connected to their community and mosque in this sacred month.”

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.