First Bollywood celebrity tested positive for Covid-19

New Delhi: Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor on Friday announced that she has tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The actor took to Instagram on Friday to share her health condition.

“For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward,” said Kapoor in the post.

The ‘Baby Doll’ singer also revealed that contact mapping of people who have been in touch with her is also underway.

“I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10 days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago. At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs,” said Kapoor.

“I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however, we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us,” she added.

While ending her post, the 41-year-old actor urged netizens to listen to experts and follow the directives of the government.



“We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind!” said Kapoor.

Kanika is the first Bollywood celebrity to be tested positive for the virus.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in India has risen to 206, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.

As many as 19 people in the country have been cured of the lethal infection which has claimed over 10,000 lives globally.

Source: ANI

