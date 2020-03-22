First corona death in Bihar

Patna: In the first coronavirus death in Bihar, a patient who also had kidney-related problems has died in Patna, according to Patna AIIMS Superintendent C.M. Singh.

The person belonging to Munger district had returned from Qatar and was admitted to Patna AIIMS for a serious kidney ailment. Later he was found to be also affected by coronavirus. “He died on Saturday,” Singh said.

His vital samples were sent for tests at Patna’s Rajendra Memorial Reearch Institute. The report of his death was sent to Patna AIIMS on Sunday, though the person had died on Saturday, Singh said.

Singh said six suspected coronavirus patients have so far been admitted to isolation wards of AIIMS Patna.

Source: IANS

