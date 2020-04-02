First death due to COVID-19 in Haryana

Chandigarh: Haryana recorded its first COVID-19-related death as a 67-year-old man from Ambala died at the PGIMER here soon after testing positive for coronavirus, a senior health department official said on Thursday.

The man had multiple underlying health conditions and had reported to Ambala civil hospital with acute respiratory distress from where he was referred to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh, he said.

“He tested positive for coronavirus around midnight Thursday and passed away around the same time,” the health official from Ambala told PTI.

Haryana has so far reported 29 positive cases of coronavirus.

Source: PTI

