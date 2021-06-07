First England- New Zealand Test ends in draw

London, June 7 : All the efforts of the New Zealand bowlers to dismiss the England batsmen came to nought as the home team preferred to play out time while chasing 273 runs in 75 overs for a win, and it resulted in the first Test ending in a draw here on Sunday.

England were 170 for three wickets in their second innings in 70 overs on the fifth and final day when the match ended at Lord’s. Earlier, they were 56 for two wickets at tea, and they probably decided to hang out there and kill time.

Dominic Sibley with 60 (207 balls, 3x4s), scored in over five hours, and Ollie Pope (20 in 66 minutes, 41 balls, 3x4s) remained unbeaten at stumps. Captain Joe Root made 40 in 109 minutes.

For New Zealand, Neil Wagner bagged two wickets.

Devon Conway, who scored a superb double century on his Test debut, was declared the man of the Match.

Earlier, chasing the target, England were reduced to 56 for two wickets in 32 overs at the tea, and still needed 217 runs in the final session of play. At the break, Root was batting without a run and Sibley was on 19.

Earlier in the day New Zealand declared their second innings at 169 for six wickets, and asked England to score an average of 3.64 runs per over for victory.

Tom Latham was the top scorer of New Zealand’s second innings with 36 while Ross Taylor scored 33. For England, Ollie Robinson was the top wicket taker with three for 26.

Brief scores:

New Zealand: 378 all out and 169 for 6 wkts declared (Tom Lathan 36, Ross Taylor 33, Ollie Robinson 3/26); England 275 all out and 56/2 wkts (Dominic Sibley 60, Joe Root 40, Rory Burns 25, Neil Wagner 2/27)