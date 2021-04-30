First episode of Ertugrul’s Urdu version hits 100M hits on YouTube

Hyderabad: The popular historical adventure television series Diriliş: Ertuğrul or ‘Resurrection Ertugrul’ was first dubbed in Urdu and broadcasted on PTV in April 2020. And now, the first episode of Urdu dubbed series has reached a new milestone as the viewership hit 100 million on YouTube.

The show illustrates the struggle of Ertugrul Ghazi, father of the founder of the Ottoman Empire, Osman 1 in the 13th century.

The Ertugrul fever among Urdu and Hindi speaking is so much so that people are chimming into the comments section and encouraging others to rewatch the episode, resulting in it amassing over 100 million views.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fa89NxhAKis

According to TRT word, the people of India, Kashmir and Pakistan have admired the show greatly to the extent that it topped the Netflix charts in India numerous times, became the most searched item on Google’s 2020 search list in Pakistan and in Kashmir people have started naming their newborn babies after the characters of the show.

The craze of the show reached new heights in India, Pakistan and Kashmir as videos of Dirillis Ertugrul themed weddings were doing rounds in social media.

The Turkish TV, “Kuruluş Osman”(The Ottoman), which tells the story of the establishment of the Ottoman Empire and revolves around the struggle of Ertugrul’s son Osman, has also been dubbed in Urdu and broadcasted on PTV.