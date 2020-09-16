FIRST Hindi movie to hit the screens after theatres re-open in Oct

Mumbai: Since almost 6 months, theatres have been shut to stem the novel coronavirus that is spread rapidly all over the world. As a result, there has been no new release since mid-March with producers of many small, mid-sized and even big-budget flicks deciding to instead take the OTT route. However, a few filmmakers have decided to wait until the normalcy resumes and cinemas are open for business. And, the producers of Indoo ki Jawani have now decided to release the film in theatres.

Indoo Ki Jawani to release in theatres

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, sources said that as the cinema halls will reportedly reopen in the country by October the makers of Kiara Advani starrer Indoo Ki Jawani, they want to take the advantage of this situation as they will be a good response from the audience as they have been waiting to watch films at the theatres. The source further revealed that even though there will be tough competition as soon as it resumes, Indoo ki Jawani will be one of the first films or even the first one to release in theatres.

Sources further mentioned that they will look for other alternative release plan if the government will not allow the opening of cinemas in the country.

Indoo Ki Jawani release date

Directed by Abir Sengupta and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani under their respective banners T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, Indoo Ki Jawani is expected to hit the screens in October. However, the official release date has not been revealed yet.

Kiara Advani new promo

The makers of Indoo ki Jawani on September 14 dropped a video on the T-series channel. Kiara Advani shared the same quirky video on her Instagram page. The video features Kiara Advani as she gives a sneak peek to her upcoming film. The promo mentions that 16 September will be the date of releasing the trailer. Kiara Advani says, “Main toh time se aa jaungi, date ke liye aap late mat hona!” which translates to, “I will be on the time, don’t be late for a date!”. Take a look at the promo video.

This movie will be one of Kiara Advani’s first movies to release amid the pandemic. As seen in the promo, Kiara Advani plays Indoo, a girl from the small town of Ghaziabad, who tries finding love on dating apps and gets stuck in hilarious chaos.