First images of MBR Explorer: UAE’s new asteroid belt exploration mission

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday launched the ‘UAE Asteroid Belt Exploration Project’ marking another milestone in its space exploration program.

The mission will launch the MBR Explorer spacecraft in 2028 which will travel 5 billion kilometers for seven years, covering a distance beyond Mars. It will explore seven asteroids and finally land on the last one in 2034.

The 2,300-kilogram spacecraft will be autonomous and equipped with huge, foldable solar panels.

The space explorer is named after Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Here are the first images of MBR explorer

Photo: Dubai Media Office

Photo: Dubai Media Office

Photo: Dubai Media Office

Photo: Dubai Media Office

Photo: Dubai Media Office

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai launched this initiative at a ceremony held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

Taking to Twitter Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid wrote, “Thank to Allah, we have launched at Qasr al Watan the scientific details of one of our most important projects in the field of space.”