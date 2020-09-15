First ‘Kisan Rail’ between B’luru, Delhi to run from Sep 19 to Oct 19

By News Desk 1 Published: 16th September 2020 3:13 am IST
First 'Kisan Rail' between B'luru, Delhi to run from Sep 19 to Oct 19

Bengaluru, Sep 16 : The South Western Railway said that the first ‘Kisan Rail’ from Karnataka, between Bengaluru and Delhi, will run from September 19 to October 19.

According to the SWR release on Tuesday, the Kisan Rail are trains with multi commodities, multi-consignors and multi-consignees. “The train will run via Mysuru, Hubbali and Pune, and will make five trips,” it added.

It will run between fixed Origin-Destination pairs with en-route stoppages, and loading and unloading will be permitted at any of the en-route stoppages.

The release said that the train will have 10 VPH (High Capacity Parcel Vans), one brake luggage-cum-generator car and one second class luggage-cum-brake van with disabled friendly compartment. There will be 12 LHB coaches.

The decision to operate the train was in line with the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement in the 2020-21 budget to build a seamless national cold supply chain for perishables, inclusive of milk, meat and fish, the SWR said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

