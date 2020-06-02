In a first, KSA appoints 50 women as public prosecutors

50 women appointed as public prosecutor investigators for the first time in history of Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia on Monday issued a royal decree appointing 50 women as public prosecutor investigators for the first time in history.

The women were celebrated during an event held at the Public Prosecution headquarters in Riyadh, attended by the kingdom’s Public Prosecutor Sheikh Saud Al-Muajab, Deputy Public Prosecutor Sheikh Shaalan Bin Rajeh Bin Shaalan, and several other officials.

The Public Prosecutor reaffirmed the Saudi leadership's determination to allow women access to prosecutorial work.

Women proved their efficiency

Sheikh Saud Al-Muajab said that Saudi women have proved their efficiency and competence in every job they have been assigned to do. “Women are being allowed to take up jobs in this key sector for the first time in the history of Saudi Arabia, thanks to the utmost keenness given to them by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman,” he said.

Al-Muajab noted that the Public Prosecution has chosen an elite team of young Saudi men and women to work in this sector which holds principal status in maintaining the order of the country. This is the first batch of women employees and more will be hired soon to work in this field. “Though most of the newly hired women have a legal background in Sharia and law, they will still have to undergo a full-year diploma course in criminology, and the course includes academic studies and training in the field of work as well as visits to agencies engaged in collecting evidence such as forensic experts to know closely about various aspects of the cases.”

Al-Mua’jab also said the move highlighted the great prestige and status of women in providing them the opportunity to work in the judicial field in a way that enhances their position and presence in serving the country in line with the Kingdom’s vision.

Honored to represent country

Speaking to Arab News, Reham Al-Salom who was recently appointed to a public prosecution role, spoke of how she spent years trying to get it

“I tried to apply and work for the public prosecution, but I faced a huge problem because this position wasn’t available for women. Five years later, I got my chance,” she said.

“I’m honored to represent my country to the world, and glad to have this wonderful experience, which I’m sure is a big responsibility,” she added.

Alanoud bin Hamad, another woman who achieved the position of a public prosecutor, expressed how excited she was to start working. The 24-year-old law graduate from Princess Nourah University told Arab News that the kingdom’s Vision 2030 has made the impossible attainable for women.

“I think every Saudi female can achieve her dream now. The doors are wide open for females in every field. I’m really lucky to work in the public prosecution to achieve justice,” she explained.

KSA records highest growth rate in women employment

Data released by Pew Research Center revealed that Saudi Arabia witnessed the highest growth rate among G20 countries of women joining the workforce in the past 20 years.

Nawal Abdullah Al-Thabian, a top official at the Ministry of Labor and Social Development, said “Around 600,000 Saudi women have recently entered the country’s job market. The ministry recently initiated 68 schemes to facilitate employment opportunities for Saudi women.”

Under Vision 2030, more industries have been opening up to Saudi women who are taking up jobs in fields they weren’t allowed to work previously, which also includes flight attendees, taxi driving.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, aims at transforming footprint aims at diversifying the economy beyond oil and increasing the percentage of Saudi women in the workforce.

