Liger is said to hit the screens and will be released in five different languages; Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam

First look of Vijay Devarkonda's Bollywood debut ‘Liger’ unveiled
Vijay Devarakonda's first look from Liger (Instagram)

Hyderabad: The first look of ‘Liger’ earlier titled ‘Fighter’, starring Vijay Devarkonda was out earlier this morning and fans cannot contain their excitement.

The film marks Devarkonda’s Bollywood debut and is one of the most awaited projects of the year. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the venture is helmed by various producers like Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Tollywood actress Charmme Kaur and Apoorva Mehta.

In the first look that was shared on social media, Vijay Devarakonda looks killer while donning the look of a boxer. The film also features Ananya Pandey in the female lead.

Liger is said to hit the screens and will be released in five different languages; Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Ever since the poster is out, netizens have been super pumped and so are we!

By Nikita Venkatesh|   Updated: 18th January 2021 12:04 pm IST
