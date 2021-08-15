First look out of Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati’s next film ‘Bheemla Nayak’

By IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 15th August 2021 4:04 pm IST
Hyderabad: Actors Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati’s upcoming film’s final title has been announced as ‘Bheemla Nayak’. The makers also released a glimpse of the film on Sunday.

In the teaser, Pawan a.k.a. Bheemla is seen on a mass rampage as he challenges Danny a.k.a. Daniel Shankar played by Rana Daggubati.

Both the actors unveiled the name and the teaser through their social media accounts on Sunday.

The first single of the movie will be out on September 2 as Pawan Kalyan’s birthday special.

The film, directed by Sagar K. Chandra, also stars actress Nithya Menen. The film is set to release on January 12, 2022.

