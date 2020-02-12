First music video ‘Dus Bahane 2.0’ from ‘Baaghi 3’ out

A+ A-

New Delhi: After captivating the interest of the movie enthusiasts with the trailer of the ‘Baaghi 3’, actor Tiger Shroff dropped the flick’s first song ‘Dus Bahane 2.0’ on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old star shared the news on Instagram by sharing a small snippet from the official music video.

“Where’s your party at? The Baaghis are all set to rock your block with the most badass song of the year! #DusBahane 2.0 is out now,” he captioned the post alongside the video.

Clocking in at two-minutes and 18-seconds, the music video has the actors Tiger and Shraddha Kapoor clad in sparkling ensembles and is seen making some statement moves.

Composed by Vishal & Shekhar, the new song is the remake of the 2005 released movie Duss hit song ‘Dus Bahane’ starring Zayd Khan, Abhishek Bacchan. The song was crooned by KK and Shaan.

The new song retains the beats from the earlier song, and also is heard in the voice of KK, and Shaan. The female portion is sung by Tulsi Kumar.

‘Baaghi 3’ is the third instalment of the action-thriller franchise ‘Baaghi’.

In the upcoming action drama, Disha Patani plays the lead actor opposite to Tiger Shroff.

Helmed by Ahmed Khan, and produced by Fox Star Studios India, the flick is expected to release in March 2020.