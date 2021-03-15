‘First of its kind’ women’s only gym launched in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Women’s power fitness club, which claims to be the first-of-its-kind gym only for ladies has been launched in the city. The fitness centre, situated in Moghalpura, has been set up in association with the Telangana Mixed Martial Arts Association, with an aim to empower women physically and mentally.

The new fitness club began operations on March 8, to mark Women’s day. Dr Saniya Hussain, the administration chief told siasat.com, “This is a first of its kind gym, which is run by women, for women.” She added that the initiative is a step towards not just weight loss, but to also overcome many health issues, including arthritis.

Given that women often face harassment everywhere, this gym will give them a safe platform to train themselves physically and mentally to handle things on their own. Usually, even in unisex gyms, women face harassment and get catcalled, Hussain pointed out. “In our gym, men are not allowed even to stand nearby,” she said.

Along with weight loss and other activities, the gym also has professional female MMA fighters who train there for strength and endurance. This gym is different from other women’s only gyms where they only give them Zumba and other weight loss lessons. Dr Saniya said, “We also have all the weight lifting equipment that men’s gyms typically have.”

Shaikh Khalid, founder of the Telangana Mixed Martial Arts Association said that “the trainers here are well qualified and we also give a platform to girls who want to become trainers and coaches in the future.”