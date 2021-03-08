First picture of Kareena and Saif’s new born son is here!

Mumbai: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday surprised her fans her and followers on Instagram with the first photo of her newborn son with Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena shares her baby boy’s pic

Taking to her photo-sharing app, Kareena shared a monochromic picture where we can see her holding the newborn in her arms. She also wrote a message to all those strong women out their. “There’s nothing women can’t do ❤️❤️. Happy Women’s Day my loves ❤️. #InternationalWomensDay,” the actor wrote.

Saif and Kareena tied the knot on October 16, 2012. They welcomed their first baby Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016 and their second baby boy on February 21 at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. The couple have chosen to keep their new born away from limelight and did not even reveal the name till now.

In August last year, Kareena Kapoor announced her second pregnancy with a statement issued jointly with husband Saif. The statement reads: “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.

Meawhile, on the professional front, Kareena will next be seen alongside Aamir Khan in his forthcoming film “Laal Singh Chaddha”, which is inspired by the Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood film “Forrest Gump”.