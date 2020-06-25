Saudi Arabia university launches ‘happiness unit’

RIYADH: A Saudi university has set up a happiness unit for students, the first of its kind, in the Kingdom, an online newspaper has reported.

The unit, at the University of Hafr Al Batin, aims at deepening values of happiness and positive energy in students to help them fulfil psychological stability and adaptation to the campus life, Gulf News reported on Wednesday citing the Sabq newspaper as saying.

The unit, which will go operational as of the next academic year, will seek to disseminate optimism and ‘joie de vivre’ among students, thus boosting their attachment to the university and community and inspiring them to be happier, more tolerant, and positively proactive, according to the newspaper report.

“The unit will develop positive culture and apply concepts of positive psychology through developing skills of optimism, hope, friendship and social interaction in a way that achieves happiness and satisfaction with academic aspects on the campus as well as personal and family life and social ties,” the university’s dean of student affairs Abdullah Al Emari said.

He added that the unit will provide academic counselling for students to get adapted to life on the campus and hold courses that consolidate values and skills of happiness, and boost positive energy.

Source: IANS