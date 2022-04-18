First teaser for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ unveiled, film to release in July

Washington: The much-awaited first official teaser for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ was finally unveiled on Monday and it shows Thor leaving behind his aggressive side to root for peace.

The almost one-and-a-half-minute long teaser, backed by Guns N’ Roses’ song ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’, opens with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) working to get back into shape after the God of Thunder packed on a few pounds prior to the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

This latest Marvel Cinematic Universe chapter will also feature the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ as Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord makes an appearance in a goofy bit, and also gets a glimpse of Valkyrie as the new king of Asgard is shown.

The biggest moment in the teaser was the end when Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster is introduced as Mighty Thor.

The bright and fun teaser sets a tone for the film in true Taika Waititi style, who previously directed the popular ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ and returned to the director’s chair for ‘Love and Thunder’.

A poster for the upcoming film, which will release in cinemas on July 8, was also dropped by the makers of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ prior to the release of this teaser.

Teaser of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’