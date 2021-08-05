First Test match: England vs India

Nottingham: India's Shardul Thakur, second left, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of England captain Joe Root during the first day of first test cricket match between England and India, at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. AP/PTI Photo
Nottingham: India’s KL Rahul bats during the first day of first test cricket match between England and India, at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (AP/PTI Photo)
Nottingham: England’s Stuart Broad, right, reacts after bowling a delivery during the first day of first test cricket match between England and India, at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 (AP/PTI Photo)
Nottingham: India’s Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the first day of first test cricket match between England and India, at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (AP/PTI Photo)
Nottingham: India’s KL Rahul bats during the first day of first test cricket match between England and India, at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.(AP/PTI Photo)
Nottingham: India’s Shardul Thakur, second left, hugs captain Virat Kohli to celebrate the dismissal of England’s Ollie Robinson during the first day of first test cricket match between England and India, at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (AP/ PTI Photo)

