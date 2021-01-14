First time in 53 yrs, ‘invisible salutation’ at iconic K’taka temple

Bengaluru, Jan 14 : The annual spectacle of ‘Surya Majjana’ or ‘Suryabhisheka’ (Sun Ablution) that was to occur in Bengaluru’s famous centuries-old Gavi Gangadhareshwara temple did not occur this time as cloudy weather set in just 20 minutes before the scheduled timing between 5:20 pm to 5:27 p.m. on Thursday.

Gavi Gangadhareshwara temple’s chief priest, Somasunder Dixit told reporters that in his 53 year long career as priest of this temple, this was the first time Sun God has offered his “invisible” salutations.

“This (invisible salutation) has scared devotees who had come from various parts of the state to witness this annual event. I am also shocked because this had never happened in the last 53 years of my service in this temple,” he said.

According to him, he was witness to two major events in his life, one in 2019, in which ‘Sunbeams’ fell on chief deity Shiva for nearly three minutes, which was the longest ever Surabhishekam, we all witnessed. “In the following year, we faced an invisible enemy called Coronavirus, which disrupted everything in the world. The second being Sun god giving invisible salutations may be a sign of impending war, in which several might lose their lives,” he predicted.

He further appealed to all Shiva temples across India to organise Rudrabhisheka, Maha Mrutyunjaya Homa and Ati Maharudra Yaga on all auspicious days to reduce the impact of ill-omen on our country.

Rudrabhishek is the famous puja and worship performed to Shivling by giving a holy bath. This is one of the most powerful forms of worship in Hinduism and is believed to bless the devotees with prosperity and peace and remove the sins of many births.

Maha Mruthyunjaya Homa is dedicated to Lord Shiva to prevent premature deaths. The Mruthyunjaya Homa is executed to get Jaya or the victory over Mrityu or death. The object of worship of this homa is Lord Shiva. One of Lord Shiva’s synonyms is Mrityu.

Ati Rudra Maha Yagna is usually performed for the welfare of the whole mankind, (Loka Kalyana) and to ensure universal peace and prosperity.

Built in a natural cave in Gavipuram, the temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and cut into a monolithic stone. The courtyard of the temple here contains several monolithic sculptures. The main attractions of Gavi Gangadhareshwara temple are two granite pillars that support the giant disk of the sun and moon, while the other two have a number of Nandi at the top.

This temple witnesses a unique event on the occasion of every Makar Sankranti, sunlight passes through an arc between the horns of Nandi(Bull) and falls directly on the Linga inside the cave and illuminates the interior idol.

This cave temple dedicated to Shiva in Bengaluru is a well visited temple. According to a legend this temple was built by Gautama Maharshi and Bharadwaja Muni in Vedic period. Renovated in the 16th century by Kempe Gowda, the founder of Bengaluru,

Temple Gavi Gangadhareshwara is an architectural marvel that attracts the faithful by the hordes. One of the oldest temples in Bengaluru, Kempe Gowda renovated this temple in recognition after being released from prison for five years by Rama Raya.

The temple is also known for its four monolithic pillars, representing Damaru, Trishul and two fans on the patio.

–IANS

nbh/ash