First time in Bollywood history: Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir to share screen together

Mumbai: For the first time in the history of Bollywood, superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan will be part of the same film. Yes, you heard that right! Salman and SRK will play cameos in Aamir’s highly anticipated upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chadha’.

Khans in Laal Singh Chaddha

As per Mumbai Mirror report, the two stars, Salman and Shah Rukh Khan who will be making a cameo, will revisit their iconic characters from the ‘90s in the movie. ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ which is a remake of Hollywood hit ‘Forrest Gump ‘, will follow Aamir’s character through five decades with the screenplay weaving in iconic moments from each decade.

A source close to the film, told Mumbai Mirror, “The screenplay weaves in iconic moments from each decade and since we love our matinee idols, Chaddha’s journey would be incomplete without certain top stars. So, during this journey of self-discovery, Aamir lands on the sets to meet Shah Rukh Khan around the release of DDLJ and sharing his personal experiences, engages with the wonder world.”

Speaking about bringing back Salman’s iconic role of Prem to the big screen, source said, “His Prem wooed the audience in the ’90s, from Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hai Koun! to Hum Saath Saath Hain and Aamir is keen to get Salman back as Prem in his social dramedy. There’s a track set in 1989 that depicts a change in audience taste, from action to romance, and the craze around Salman. They are expected to finalise the details soon.”

Reportedly, the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha were in plans to get Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to feature as their iconic characters ‘Karan Arjun’, but that was eventually scrapped.

Laal Singh Chaddha is being directed by Advait Chandan and co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan. Laal Singh Chaddha, which was slated to release on Christmas this year, is now scheduled to release in December 2021.

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan’s onscreen camaraderie with Aamir Khan

Salman and Aamir worked together in 1994’s cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna. Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan have never worked together in a film except for briefly sharing screen space in Ashutosh Gowariker’s 1993 film Pehla Nasha.