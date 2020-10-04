First time in history, Dog’s café opens in Saudi Arabia

Dalal ahmed who is a citizen of Kuwait opens a dog café in Saudi Arabia. The café named, “The Barking Lot’s”.

In an interview which was uploaded on YouTube she said: “I opened the café because there isn’t a place in Saudi Arabia that people can take their dogs to as it is forbidden by governmental authorities for dogs to go to any location outside.”

She decided to bring the all dog’s owner at one place where they can enjoy their time with their dogs and be comfortable.

Describing why she decided to open the café she told her experience in Saudi Arabia when she came with her dog.

She said: “I came to Saudi Arabia for a visit with my dog, but she wasn’t allowed to walk on the beach with him.”

I was very sad and decided to help people who have dogs and even for those who do not have by opening a coffee shop.

Visitor expresses their views about the coffee shop:

“The idea of this café is new, especially for dogs since we don’t have a lot of places like this,” said Johara – resident of Khobar, Saudi Arabia.

“It’s a distinct place where dogs can come and meet other dogs. This place is so beautiful. I came here to play with other dogs, which now have a café for themelves for the first time in Saudi Arabia” said Nawaf, a Saudi citizen living in Khobar.