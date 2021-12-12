First Urdu job Mela on January 6 at MANUU

Hyderabad: The Telangana Minister for Minority Welfare K Ishwar said that the Telangana Chief Minister KCR is taking serious steps for Muslim welfare and promoting peace and harmony in the state.

The Chief Minister has officially launched the brochure for the Urdu job Mela to be held on Jan 6 at Maulana Azad Urdu University, Gachibowli.

“KCR is well versed with Urdu language and he is taking many steps to promote Urdu language along with Telugu and English. He has declared Urdu as the second official language and appointed Urdu officers in the ministers’ offices,” K Ishwar said.

The first Urdu job Mela is being sponsored by Urdu Academy Maulana Azad National University, Setwin Advancement Committee and the Hyderabad Weaker Section Development and Welfare Society.

The minister appealed to the youths to participate in large numbers to benefit from this event.

The job mela will be held on January 6, 2022 Thursday between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those interested to participate in the Urdu job Mela must register themselves online between December 11 to 31.

For further information contact: jobmelaurdumanuusesetwin@gmail.com or call: 040 – 23237810, 23008413 and 35934083