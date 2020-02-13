Pak: First wife gatecrashes hubby’s third Valima

A+ A-

KARACHI: A wedding in Pakistan took a dramatic turn when a wife discovered her husband tying the knot for the third time without her prior permission.

The incident took place in Karachi’s North Nazimabad area within the remit of Taimuria police station.

The first wife, Madiha barged into the wedding reception venue along with her family members and brutally thrashed the groom, identified as Rafiq.

While speaking to the media, the groom said: “She is my first wife. My relation with her has ended. It happened recently … a few days ago. I will send (a legal) notice, too, and my lawyer will speak to them as well.”

Madiha also claimed that her husband had secretly contracted a second marriage in 2018 and was now caught attempting a third marriage in a similar manner.

The groom registered a case against the assailants for gatecrashing the wedding and roughing him up, GeoTV reported.

According to police, both the parties have been advised to approach the court dealing with civil cases, adding that they have no reason to keep the groom in custody.

The police, however, said that as the groom was injured and wanted to initiate legal action against his assailants, hence, he has been sent to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Under the Muslim Family Laws Ordinance 1961, a written permission is required from the first wife before tying the knot for a second time.