First wild card contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is…

Mumbai: The shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is about to start soon. All 12 confirmed contestants flew to the new filming location, Romania, on May 22. Host Rohit Shetty is expected to arrive there soon, and filming will begin shortly. All the participants are getting ready for the thrilling challenges ahead.

Fans already know the official list of 12 contestants. Now, there’s exciting news about the first possible wild card contestant for Rohit Shetty-hosted show.

Isha Malviya To Enter Khatron Ke Khiladi 14?

The latest buzz suggests that TV actress and Bigg Boss 17 fame Isha Malviya might join the show as a wild card entry.

Recently, Isha Malviya was spotted by the media. While posing for photos, she wished KKK 14 contestants good luck and jokingly asked the media if she should also go to Romania. When asked if she plans to join as a wild card contestant, Isha said she’s thinking of visiting Romania and sent her best wishes to the team.

If Isha participates in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, it would be interesting to see her interact with her ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar, who is also part of the show. Interesting, her another ex Samarth Jurel was also the part of KKK 14 initially but he had to exit because of leg injury.

Do you want to see Isha Malviya in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14?