First year engineering classes to begin on November 30: AICTE

31st October 2021
Hyderabad: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) in a press statement has said that it has decided to begin the engineering first year classes on November 30.

The AICTE has directed the managements of the colleges to refund the full fees of the students who have vacated their seats by November 25.

It has to be noted that in view of the emergence of the second wave of COVID-19, the admissions process into the engineering colleges was delayed and the commencement of the academic season was further delayed.

In IITs, the admission process is yet to be completed whereas the seat replacement process in other engineering colleges is also incomplete. Keeping it in view, the AICTE has changed its earlier schedule and decided to commence classes on November 30.

