Fish prasadam not distributed on Mirag Day; sales drop by 30 pc

Hyderabad: The most awaited day for those suffering from breathing and other lung related problems in Hyderabad is Mirag Day that falls on June 8.

That is the day when thousands of people line up near Numaish Maidan (Exhibition Grounds) to gulp down a small fish that reportedly cures the ailments.

Owing to coronavirus lockdown in the city the event could not be held. “We would like the people to benefit from this traditional system. But there is no way. We held talks with the government officials and decided about two weeks ago that there would be no distribution of fish prasadam this year,” Bathini Goud, the head of the Goud family from the Old City that has been in the business of giving prasadam for several decades, told siasat.com.

Seventh of June is marked as the day when the rainy season begins in Telangana. The day, ‘Mrigisira Karthi’ is believed to be auspicious for consuming fish. It is the day when health benefits of eating fish are considered when it offers numerous benefits.

However, like in many dimensions of life, the love for fish has also taken a beating. Those persons who loved eating fish this time of the year have mostly passed it over. They are mainly deterred by social-distancing.

“Tough the elderly believe that the fish caught and eaten on this day is rich in protein and highly beneficial but Ayurveda provides no link between fish consumption and Mrigisira Karthe,” Dr. V L N Prasad, former Additional Director of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH), said.

Ratod Shankar, Joint Director Fisheries Department said, “Nearly 500 tonne of fish were sent to the market in Hyderabad and 300 tonne to the rest of the state as per the demand. But probably due to the pandemic there is 20pc to 30pc drop in sales this year.”

“Ram Market at Musheerabad, the biggest fish market of the city, had almost 100 tons of fish this year. The most selling fish in the city is Murrel which is sold at the whole sale market for Rs 500 per kg and Katla for Rs 120 per kg,” he added.

