Fitbit Premium logs over 5 lakh paid subscribers in 1st year

By News Desk 1 Updated: 18th August 2020 3:30 pm IST
New Delhi, Aug 18 : Global wearable brand Fitbit on Tuesday announced that its paid membership service Fitbit Premium has reached more than 5 lakh subscribers in less than a year since launch.

Fitbit Premium uses unique data to deliver most personalised experience with actionable guidance and coaching to help one achieve health and fitness goals.

“The launch of Fitbit Premium is part of our broader strategy to diversify our business beyond hardware, providing more personalized experiences, data and insights to users to help them move more, manage stress, sleep better and eat well,” James Park, co-founder and CEO of Fitbit, said in a statement.

Fitbit Premium includes nine guided health and fitness programmes that help users get more sleep, wake up energised, increase activity and more.

Following the emergence of Covid-19, Fitbit announced a 90-day free trial of Premium for new users, and saw increased interest in the service as users throughout the world sought more insight on how to better manage their health and wellness from home.

Fitbit Premium is available for Rs 819 per month or Rs 6,999 per year.

It is currently available in English and will expand to Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Spanish, and Swedish languages by the end of the year.

For someone who is planning to try the service, the company said it is offering a free 90-day trial for new users.

