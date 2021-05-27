Fitbit rolling out two-factor authentication account protection

San Francisco:With activity and associated location data being highly sensitive, Fitbit is finally rolling out support for two-factor authentication (2FA).

Fitbit users on Android and iOS are beginning to see a “Increase your security” prompt that explains how “two-factor authentication gives you an extra layer of protection.”

Fitbit’s 2FA system sees codes sent to the user’s phone via SMS. It’s not the most secure method, given carrier spoofing, but better than nothing at this point, 9To5Google reported Wednesday.

Users can start by adding a phone number to their Fitbit account. Once the capability is live, tap the profile avatar in the mobile app and scroll down to “Account Settings.” “Two Factor Authentication” will appear as an option here.

Turn on Two Factor Authentication and follow the on-screen instructions to enter the phone number.

Users will receive a text message with a verification code. They need to make sure if their phone number can receive text messages. Standard SMS rates and charges may apply.

Users will confirm the verification code and your password, while they will be provided with a recovery code to keep safe.

If you enter the wrong 2FA code several times in a row, your Fitbit account will be temporarily locked for 24 hours, the report said.

This change to the sign-in process comes as the Fitbit website will soon drop support for logging in with Facebook.