Fitbit tests ‘Sleep Animals’ to encourage better sleep

San Francisco: In a bid to encourage better sleep health, Google-owned Fitbit is now testing “Sleep Animals”.

According to 9To5Google, at the moment, Sleep Animals requires Fitbit Premium, but not all subscribers are seeing them, as it is in beta.

If rolled out to your account, visiting the Sleep page will reveal a new card in-between the top bar graph and your daily score, the report said.

This beta feature is only available for a limited time and to a limited number of Fitbit Premium users. This feature will require a Premium membership.

There is a high-level assessment, e.g., “Your sleep has been short.”

Tapping takes you to a full-page that includes an adorable graphic of your creature sleeping and a paragraph describing why their characteristics are similar to yours.

It ends on a note about how to improve, with users assigned an animal every month.

Recently, the company announced that its users in India will now be able to use new features including a blood glucose tracking tool in the Fitbit app.

The company also said that Daily Readiness Score is now available in the Fitbit app for Premium members with compatible devices.