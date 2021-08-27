Five additional judges sworn in at Calcutta HC

By PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 27th August 2021 7:32 pm IST
Muzaffarnagar riots

Kolkata: Five additional judges were sworn-in at the Calcutta High Court on Friday by Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal.

With their swearing-in, the number of judges at the Calcutta High Court rose to 36 against the sanctioned strength of 72.

The acting chief justice, during the day, administered oath of office to the five judges — justices Kesang Doma Bhutia, Rabindranath Samanta, Sugato Majumdar, Bivas Pattanayak and Ananda Kumar Mukherjee.

MS Education Academy

The Union Ministry of Law and Justice had on Thursday notified their appointment by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button