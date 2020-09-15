Five arrested for taking bribe in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Five people, including two revenue officers, were arrested on Tuesday in separate incidents of taking bribe in Rajasthan, an anti-corruption bureau (ACB) official said.

In Bikaner, a local revenue officer, Mohanlal, was arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 12,000 in a land mutation matter, ACB Assistant Superintendent of Police Rajnish Poonia said.

A junior engineer posted at Rajaldesar block of Jodhpur Discom was arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh through his assistant Hariom Sharma in a electricity bill settlement issue, ACB ASP Anand Prakash said.

In Barmer, revenue officer Raghunath Ram was held for taking Rs 8,000 as a bribe from Laduram Vishnoi through middleman Om Prakash in a land mutation case, a senior police officer said.

All the accused have been booked under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation in the matter is on.

Source: PTI