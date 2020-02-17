Five arrested for playing cards in Hyderabad

A+ A-

Hyderabad: The sleuths of South Zone Task Force on Monday raided an open gaming place located near to compound at Madannapet.

The team of police officers apprehended five persons who were playing cards in an illegal manner, booked under the Gaming Act and seized cash of Rs 39,200, eight sets of playing cards and five mobile phones from their possession.

The prime accused Ramesh was involved in organizing illegal cards game in the public sphere; suspects have been handover to the Madannapet police station.

According to the law playing cards for money, whether in public or private space, at it constitutes gambling, which is an illegal offence, said Additional DCP, Task Force, G. Chakravarthy.