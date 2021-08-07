Five biopics that will bring real heroes to life

Mumbai: The success stories of real-life heroes have always attracted avid cinephiles, be it sports stars, politicians or war heroes.

With the Sidharth Malhotra starrer ‘Shershaah’, based on Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra, set for release. Take a look at some of the much-awaited biographical films that every movie-lover is looking forward to.

83

A much-awaited biographical sports film directed by Kabir Khan, ’83’ stars Ranveer Singh as Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev. The film chronicles the glorious moments of the 1983 cricket World Cup, which India had won for the first time under the captaincy of Kapil Dev.

’83’ features an ensemble cast that includes talented actors such as Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar and Amrita Puri. The movie, just like Kapil Dev’s heroics in 1983, is a prized catch!

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ narrates the true story of an infamous brothel owner and matriarch in Mumbai’s Kamathipura, played by talented actress Alia Bhatt.

The film is a biographical crime drama based on the book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’ written by S. Hussain Zaidi. We just can’t get over Alia’s look from the teaser and are waiting for the release date so that we can book our tickets at the earliest.

Thalaivi

‘Thalaivi’ is an upcoming biopic on the life of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and late actress J. Jayalalithaa.

Talented actress Kangana Ranaut, who plays the lead role, has impressed everyone with her convincing look as Thalaivi. It’ll be interesting to see how the actress, a firebrand in her own right, essays the role of one of India’s most powerful women politicians who was a lioness in her prime.

Maidaan

Ajay Devgn is all set to bring back the golden era of Indian football (1952-1962) with the upcoming biopic ‘Maidaan’. The film is based on legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, played by Ajay Devgn, who coached the Indian football team from 1950 to 1963.

Directed by Vishnu Varshan, ‘Shershaah’ is releasing on August 12 on Amazon Prime Video.