Five BSF jawans killed in Amritsar

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 7th March 2022 1:10 pm IST
Amritsar: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan being shifted from Guru Nanak Dev hospital, after a colleague allegedly open fired at a force camp in Amritsar district, Sunday, March 6, 2022. At least five BSF personnel were killed in the incident. (PTI Photo)
Amritsar: Security personnel stand guard as a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan undergoes treatment from Guru Nanak Dev hospital, after a colleague allegedly open fired at a force camp in Amritsar district, Sunday, March 6, 2022. At least five BSF personnel were killed in the incident. (PTI Photo)
Amritsar: Security personnel stand guard at BSF Kharsa HQ, after a colleague allegedly open fired at a force camp in Amritsar district, Sunday, March 6, 2022. At least five BSF personnel were killed in the incident. (PTI Photo)
Amritsar: Body of a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, who died after a colleague allegedly opened fire at a BSF camp, being taken for post-mortem at a civil hospital in Amritsar, Sunday, March 6, 2022. At least five BSF personnel were killed in the incident. (PTI Photo)

