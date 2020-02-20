FIVE DAILY PRAYERS, AL-SALAT

A+ A-

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Al-Nawawi recorded in his book Riyad al-Salihin:

اتْلُ مَا أُوحِيَ إِلَيْكَ مِنَ الْكِتَابِ وَأَقِمِ الصَّلَاةَ إِنَّ الصَّلَاةَ تَنْهَىٰ عَنِ الْفَحْشَاءِ وَالْمُنكَرِ ۗ وَلَذِكْرُ اللَّهِ أَكْبَرُ وَاللَّهُ يَعْلَمُ مَا تَصْنَعُونَ Recite what has been revealed to you of the Book and establish prayer. Verily, prayer prohibits one from obscenity and evil, but the remembrance of Allah is greater, for Allah knows what you do. Surat al-‘Ankabut 29:45

Abu Huraira, RadhiAllahu Anhu, reported: The Messenger of Allah, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

أَرَأَيْتُمْ لَوْ أَنَّ نَهَرًا بِبَابِ أَحَدِكُمْ، يَغْتَسِلُ فِيهِ كُلَّ يَوْمٍ خَمْسًا مَا تَقُولُ ذَلِكَ يُبْقِي مِنْ دَرَنِهِ‏ If there was a river at your door and he took a bath in it five times a day, would you notice any dirt on him?

They said, “Not a trace of dirt would be left.” The Prophet, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

فَذَلِكَ مِثْلُ الصَّلَوَاتِ الْخَمْسِ يَمْحُو اللَّهُ بِهَا الْخَطَايَا That is the parable of the five prayers by which Allah removes sins. Source: Ṣaḥīḥ al-Bukhārī 505, Grade: Muttafaqun Alayhi

Jabir ibn Abdullah, RadhiAllahu Anhu, reported: The Messenger of Allah, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

مَثَلُ الصَّلَوَاتِ الْخَمْسِ كَمَثَلِ نَهْرٍ جَارٍ غَمْرٍ عَلَى بَابِ أَحَدِكُمْ يَغْتَسِلُ مِنْهُ كُلَّ يَوْمٍ خَمْسَ مَرَّاتٍ The parable of the five prayers is that of a river running at your door in which he cleanses himself five times a day. Source: Ṣaḥīḥ Muslim 668, Grade: Sahih

Abdullah ibn Mas’ud, RadhiAllahu Anhu, reported: A man kissed a woman and he came to the Messenger of Allah, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, and told him about that, so the verse was revealed:

أَقِمْ الصَّلَاةَ طَرَفَيْ النَّهَارِ وَزُلَفًا مِنْ اللَّيْلِ إِنَّ الْحَسَنَاتِ يُذْهِبْنَ السَّيِّئَاتِ Establish prayer at the two ends of the day and in the first hours of the night. Verily, good deeds remove evil deeds. Surat Hud 11:114

The man said, “O Messenger of Allah, does it concern me only?” The Prophet, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

لِمَنْ عَمِلَ بِهَا مِنْ أُمَّتِي It concerns everyone in my nation who acts according to it. Source: Ṣaḥīḥ Muslim 2763, Grade: Sahih

Abu Huraira, RadhiAllahu Anhu, reported: The Messenger of Allah, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

الصَّلاَةُ الْخَمْسُ وَالْجُمُعَةُ إِلَى الْجُمُعَةِ كَفَّارَةٌ لِمَا بَيْنَهُنَّ مَا لَمْ تُغْشَ الْكَبَائِرُ The five prayers, Friday to Friday, and Ramadan to Ramadan will expiate the (minor) sins committed between them as long as major sins are avoided. Source: Ṣaḥīḥ Muslim 233, Grade: Sahih

Uthman ibn Affan, RadhiAllahu Anhu, reported: The Messenger of Allah, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

مَا مِنْ امْرِئٍ مُسْلِمٍ تَحْضُرُهُ صَلَاةٌ مَكْتُوبَةٌ فَيُحْسِنُ وُضُوءَهَا وَخُشُوعَهَا وَرُكُوعَهَا إِلَّا كَانَتْ كَفَّارَةً لِمَا قَبْلَهَا مِنْ الذُّنُوبِ مَا لَمْ يُؤْتِ كَبِيرَةً وَذَلِكَ الدَّهْرَ كُلَّهُ No Muslim attends a prescribed prayer and performs its ablution, reverence, and bowing in the best manner, but that it will be an expiation for his previous sins as long as he did not commit a major sin, and this applies at all times. Source: Ṣaḥīḥ Muslim 228, Grade: Sahih

Success comes from Allah, and Allah knows best.