Five-day grand Nursery Mela in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: To bring plant lovers closer to nature, Telangana Event Organizers (TEO) is organizing its 9th Grand Nursery Mela from January 28 to February 1 at People’s Plaza, Necklace Road, Hyderabad.

TEO Director Khalid Ahmed told, “We are organizing such Nursery Melas since 2015 all over India. In this 8th event, about 120 stalls shall display varieties of flowers, fruits, bulb plants, seeds, organic fertilizers, grow bags, vertical gardening, hydrophobic, farmhouse, terrace gardening, and gardening equipment.”

Ahmed also said that the medicinal plants shall also be displayed in this Mela. “This time, many grow-bags and agri-equipment companies are coming forward to put their stalls in this mela.” said Khalid Ahmed.