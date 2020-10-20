Five days of web workshop for Urdu medium teachers of Telangana

Sakina Fatima

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University, in collaboration with Telangana State Urdu Academy, started a five days web workshop for Urdu medium teachers on Monday.

The national education policy is an invitation to teachers to update themselves, School teachers of Mathematics, Physical Sciences, Biological Sciences, and Social Sciences shall participate in it.

In the inaugural ceremony on Monday, Prof.S.M.Rahmatullah, Vice-Chancellor, said teachers should attend such courses from time to time to enhance their skills.

“More than 600 teachers from Telangana state are participating in the workshop,” said Prof.Mohammed Abdul Sami Siddiqui.

Dr. Mohammed Ghouse, Secretary, Urdu Academy, said that in the 21st-century use of technology is very important and teachers are the representatives of a culture and as such.

Event start date: October 19, 2020

Event end date: October 23, 2020

Event timing: 11:00 am to 4:00 pm