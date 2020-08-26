Five die after consuming home brew in Indonesia

Jakarta, Aug 26 : Five persons have died after drinking home-brewed liquor in Indonesia’s Banten province, officials said on Wednesday. Police has arrested the brew supplier.

The incident took place over the weekend when four men and a woman consumed the liquor along with 15 other people in Curug sub-district of Tanggerang district and they moved to Panongan sub-district after a resident forced them to leave, chief of the Panongan sub-district police Rahmad Supriyanto disclosed.

“Suddenly on Monday, two residents of this sub-district (Panongan) and three residents of Curug sub-district died,” he was quoted by local media as saying.

Chief of the Curug sub-district police HM Panjaitan said that the supplier of the liquor has been arrested, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We have nabbed the supplier at his hideout yesterday (Tuesday),” he said.

According to the police officer, the supplier mixed the alcoholic drink with other beverages.

Source: IANS

