Five Hyderabadis killed in road accident in Bidar

Hyderabad: Five persons, including four from the same family, were killed and four others critically injured when an Ertiga car rammed into a container truck at Bidar on Monday afternoon.

V Giridhar, a head constable, working at the Hyderabad cybercrime station along with his relatives was on his way to Dattatreya Temple in Kalaburagi district in Karnataka when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Those killed are V Giridhar (45), Priyanka (14), Anitha (30), Mayank (2), all belonging to the same family and driver Dinesh (35). The critically injured are identified as Shantini, Sarala, Sarita and Rashita, one person Harshvardhan escaped.

About 4 p.m, the car reached Bonguru village on Bidar Highway. The driver apparently did not notice the container or failed to control the vehicle on spotting it and rammed into it at high speed. The front portion of the vehicle went under the container and crushed all the people, said an official of Bidar police.

The family of 10 persons plus the driver started for the temple from the city in the morning. After the accident, the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital and later arrangements were made to shift them to Hyderabad.