Five including two minor held for rowdy sheeter murder

Hyderabad: Falaknuma police have arrested five persons including two juveniles in connection with the murder of a rowdy-sheeter Mohd Javeed alias Jado Jaweed, reported last week.

According to the police, the accused are identified as as Mohd Jameel Qureshi, Syed Javeed aka Baba, Anand Kumar Mishra aka Chotu and two juveniles.

The In-charge DCP South zone, Dr Gajarao Bhupal, said that on September 4 afternoon, there was a quarrel between Jameel Qureshi and Mohd Javeed during which the latter abused Jameel. In a fit of rage over abusive language used by Jado, in the early hours of September 5, Jameel along with six more persons waylaid Javeed at Ansari Road and attacked him with sharp edged weapons resulting in his instataneous death.