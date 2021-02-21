Five Indian states witness surge in daily new Covid-19 cases

New Delhi: In a statement issued on Saturday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that five Indian states are witnessing an increase in daily new Covid-19 cases. These states are Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Maharashtra has exhibited a spike in the number of daily new cases in past week, accounting for the highest number of daily new cases in the country today. Kerala continues to report a high number of daily new cases. In the last seven days, Chhattisgarh has also seen a rise in daily active new cases.

Like Maharashtra, Punjab has also shown a sudden spike in the number of daily new cases reported in the last seven days. Since, February 13, Madhya Pradesh is also witnessing a rise in the number of daily new cases.

The importance of adherence to the COVID-19 guideline is strongly reiterated for breaking the chain of transmission of the virus and containment of the spread of the disease.

With inputs from agencies