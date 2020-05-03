Five injured after unexploded shell goes off

Handwara: Five people were injured after an unexploded shell went off when they were cleaning a drainage in Ahgam village of Handwara in Kupwara district on Sunday.

“We were cleaning a drainage in Ahgam village in Handwara. Suddenly an unexploded shell went off which left five of us injured. We have been admitted to the District Hospital here and are receiving treatment,” Miryaj Akbar, one of the injured told ANI.

District Hospital Superintendent Dr Aijaz said: “The five injured have been admitted here. We are treating them. Out of the five, two are children. They may be referred to Srinagar Hospital. The condition of the other three patients is stable.”

Further details are awaited.

Source: ANI

